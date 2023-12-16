Bollywood Hungama created a stir in the film industry last evening by breaking news on how Shah Rukh Khan is a step ahead of his competitors as he hosts an intimate party for all India exhibitors and Distributors. The bash took place at the Sofitel Hotel in BKC last night and continued till the wee hours of the morning. Shah Rukh Khan himself attended it and interacted with the exhibition community.

Shah Rukh Khan asks exhibitors for fair play in Dunki vs Salaar; showcasing to be based on advance trends

The superstar showed his kind-hearted behavior at the event. "While most exhibitors thought that SRK and the management of Red Chillies would ask for more showcasing, the King was rather cordial and didn't even touch upon the topic of enhanced showcasing for Dunki over Salaar. In fact, he went ahead to show his kindness by asking the exhibition community to not come under any pressure and give a fair showcasing to both the films during the Christmas weekend," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source added, "The exhibition community will be allotting showcasing to both the feature films based on advance booking trends, and the same has been discussed with the superstar's team too. It's the Dunki team who advised the exhibitors to go ahead with better showcasing for a film with better advance."

This move just shows the kind nature of the King and his team as he is willing to take the risk of waiting for the advances to roll, rather than putting undue pressure on the programmers to increase the shows of his film at the box office. "He's the best. He treated everyone like someone from his family. Which superstar will do that in today's time and age? There was no need for him to meet every one of us, but yet, he went ahead and spent the time. He has won my heart all over again by not putting any pressure on us for enhanced showcasing. The Pen Marudhar Team has also asked us to give showcasing based on merits and booking trends," an exhibitor exulted to Bollywood Hungama post the meeting.

Dunki releases on December 21.

