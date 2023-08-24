After the tremendous success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is all set to create waves with his upcoming project Fighter. According to sources, the director is currently working on a party anthem for the much-awaited aerial action film. The shooting scheduled for which is set to commence in the first week of September.

A source close to the production reveals, "Siddharth Anand's movies are known to have great music and party anthems, be it Anjaana Anjaani or WAR or even Pathaan. Fighter is going to be no different, the team is currently working on a song which will be shot on a grand set in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast are all currently undergoing prep and rehearsing for the song and shooting for it is set to commence in the first week of September."

With chart-toppers like 'Salaam Namaste,' 'Bachna Ae Haseeno,' 'Anjaana Anjaani,' 'Bang Bang,' 'Ghungroo,' 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' and numerous others, Siddharth Anand has consistently left the audience in awe with the musical offerings from his movies. Once again, the most wanted man in Bollywood is set to amaze us with yet another grand party anthem that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film’s motion poster titled “Spirit of Fighter,” which was released on this Independence Day received an immense amount of praise from the fans and everyone is looking forward to the film’s release which is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2024.

