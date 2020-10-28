Shraddha Kapoor has signed her next biggie - a three-film series based on the shape-shifting Nagin. The gorgeous heroine is all set to step in as Bollywood's newest Nagin, a role that has been revolutionized by several top actresses of their times.
Shraddha shares, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.."
Essentially a love story, both director Vishal Furia & ace actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi plan to mount the film with some very exciting Visual FX. Nagin will be designed as a trilogy.
Nagin will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The date of the release is yet to be decided.
ALSO READ: World Animal Day 2020: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor has used her voice to speak for the animal rights
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.