Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.10.2020 | 10:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood’s newest Nagin; Vishal Furia will direct and Nikhil Dwivedi to produce the film

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shraddha Kapoor has signed her next biggie - a three-film series based on the shape-shifting Nagin. The gorgeous heroine is all set to step in as Bollywood's newest Nagin, a role that has been revolutionized by several top actresses of their times.

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest Nagin; Vishal Furia will direct and Nikhil Dwivedi to produce the film

Shraddha shares, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.."

Essentially a love story, both director Vishal Furia & ace actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi plan to mount the film with some very exciting Visual FX. Nagin will be designed as a trilogy.

Nagin will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The date of the release is yet to be decided.

ALSO READ: World Animal Day 2020: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor has used her voice to speak for the animal rights

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra to star in…

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sohum…

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash…

Alia Bhatt follows Katrina Kaif; invests an…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt file a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification