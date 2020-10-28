Priyanka Chopra has booked her next Hollywood role. After starring in Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic, the actress has now been roped in to star in a romance drama Text For You alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion. Jim Strouse will direct the film.

According to Deadline, "It’s about a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. In this English language remake, the music and influence of Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again."

Text For You is inspired by the German film SMS Fur Dich that was based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next star in The Matrix 4, Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime series Citadel, Netflix movies The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes.

