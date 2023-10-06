This Friday saw the release of Dono, which marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya and the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma. It is backed by Rajshri Productions and as expected, it is a clean family entertainer. However, Dono is not the typical Rajshri film as it features kissing scenes. This makes Dono the first film of the banner to show a liplock.

Not-so-sanskaari-anymore: Dono is Rajshri’s FIRST film to feature kissing scenes

Interestingly, the kissing scenes form a crucial part of the story. It is not added for the heck of it. In fact, it takes the story forward. At the same time, it’s shown in an aesthetic and pleasing manner and is not explicit. Hence, families will still be able to sit through the kissing scenes without feeling uncomfortable.

At the trailer launch of the film, Sooraj Barjatya was also present and he revealed, “When Avnish narrated the concept (of Dono), I told him you are free to make what you want but I told him to remember that tumhari film dekhne Rajshri ki audience bhi aayegi.”

Dono is the story of a boy and a girl who meet at a destination wedding abroad and fall in love with each other. Sunny Deol spoke highly of Rajshri Productions at the trailer launch event. He stated, “You all know about Rajshri Productions. Like Disney, they make films for the whole family. That’s what they have been doing ever since. Kabhi behke nahin. This film is also on the same lines. You might say ‘Inn logon ne phir se shaadi ke upar film banayi’. Their films are about extended families coming together during a marriage. Dono is also about marriage, families and emotions. But the difference is that it’s today’s film. It’s a film about today’s generation. I can vouch for it as I have seen the film.”

Sooraj Barjatya then revealed that Sunny Deol asked him to launch Rajveer with Dono saying, “Then Sunny ji called me ki 'Suna hai ki aap bete ki picture bana rahe ho'. I don't know if Rajveer knows about this episode. Main ghabra gaya and the first thing I told Sunny is that ‘Lekin iss film mein action nahin hai’! He told me, ‘It’s ok. I want a subject which my son will love and it should be from the heart’.”

He also added, “Then Poonam ji spoke to my sister, Anuradha. The first pictures we saw of Paloma was where she was holding a gun! Yet, both Avnish and I realized that she’ll suit the part of Meghna.”

