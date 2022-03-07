Shraddha Kapoor is currently running a jam-packed schedule with multiple brand commitments and the shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's next co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Shraddha is all set to kick start the next schedule for the film soon. A source close to the actress revealed, "Shraddha is all set to kick-start the next schedule of Luv Ranjan's next from 8th of March. There are only two important schedules left before the film wraps up. They will be shooting for it in Mumbai and then get onto another location for the last leg of the shoot. Ranbir and Shraddha had a blast at director Luv Ranjan's wedding, after which she is now super pumped to get back on the film sets."

Shraddha Kapoor to kick start the next schedule of Luv Ranjan’s next in Mumbai; Details inside

The actress, who is running a tight schedule, lately will be juggling between the film shoot and brand commitments. Shraddha has given us lots of memorable films and characters in the career span of 12 years. From her debut film Aashiqui 2 to Baaghi 3, she has proved her mettle as a performer and an actress.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next, and fans are very excited to see her adorable chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

