Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who last helmed Hungama 2, was reportedly conferred an honorary doctorate on Monday. The filmmaker was felicitated by the Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science in Madras. While he is officially yet to announce it, the filmmaker has begun the year 2022 on a huge note.

Priyadarshan felicitated with an honorary doctorate by Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan last directed Hindi film Hungama 2 which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The film starred Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Priyadarshan also wrote and directed Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea.

