Priyadarshan felicitated with an honorary doctorate by Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who last helmed Hungama 2, was reportedly conferred an honorary doctorate on Monday. The filmmaker was felicitated by the Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science in Madras. While he is officially yet to announce it, the filmmaker has begun the year 2022 on a huge note.

Priyadarshan felicitated with an honorary doctorate by Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science

Priyadarshan felicitated with an honorary doctorate by Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan last directed Hindi film Hungama 2 which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The film starred Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Priyadarshan also wrote and directed Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

