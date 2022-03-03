Filmmaker Vishal Furia is all set to helm Shradha Kapoor's upcoming project Naagin. It will be the very first time that Shraddha will portray a supernatural character. Earlier veteran actresses like Sridevi, Rekha and Reena Roy have essayed this supernatural character on the screen. However, this film will deliver a different treatment.

According to a report in a news portal, Vishal Furia is all set to start the preparation work of the project and the team is currently hunting for locations in India. They are searching for natural locations as they believe it will affect the actor’s performance. As per the pan, the makers have decided go on floors with the film this summer.

While talking to the portal, Vishal also talked about getting Shraddha on board for the film. The director said that Shraddha really liked the concept and signed the film after just one meeting. The filmmaker also added that they also had discussions over script and looks and she is already in love with the process. According to him, it is an unusual character and they will need to do a lot of preparations for it. Vishal also gave credits to the producer Nikhil Dwivedi for the concept of the film. He also expressed his excitement towards the project as the director added it excites him as he comes from a background in VFX.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

