Singham has been re-released just before the release of Singham Again.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is one of the most keenly awaited films of the year. Starring, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff along with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, the film will be releasing during Diwali on November 1. This is the third film in the franchise and it all started with Singham more than a decade ago. The movie not only became a winner at the box office but also generated praises from the audience.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to visit cinema halls to interact with fans gathered to watch Singham part 1

Singham (2011) has been re-released in theatres since yesterday October 18. The makers felt that the time is right time for the fans to have a look at how Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe began.

And now, we have come to know that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will be having a look at people’s reactions to Singham part 1 all over again and also interact with them. They would be visiting PVR Icon at Infinity Mall in Andheri, Mumbai today to witness the occasion. It would be interesting to see how fans would be pleasantly surprised to see the director-actor duo.

Singham also starred Prakash Raj, Kajal Aggarwal and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh lead the ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ song from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.