The much-awaited film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, will release tomorrow, that is, Friday, December 16. Its ticket sales have been strong and it is expected to be one of the biggest openers of this year and also probably, the second-biggest opener for a Hollywood film in India. The initial reviews have also been positive. But on the other hand, several multiplexes have been forced to cut down on the shows of the film due to zero bookings.

Midnight and early morning shows of Avatar: The Way Of Water in several cinemas in Mumbai CANCELLED due to zero audience or limited ticket sales

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “In an unprecedented move, Disney asked multiplexes in Mumbai and neighbouring cities to play Avatar: The Way Of Water at midnight and even early morning at 3:00 am, 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 am that too from the day of release. Midnight screenings are not uncommon nowadays. Films like Sooryavanshi (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Brahmastra (2022) and more recently, Drishyam 2 (2022) also had shows at odd hours. However, these midnight and early morning shows for these films were played from the second day when the word of mouth came in, resulting in heavy demand. In the case of Avatar: The Way Of Water, there was a lot of confidence that the film will generate tremendous buzz and that the midnight shows all over will record a fine occupancy from the day of release.”

The source continued, “Sadly, that didn’t happen in most theatres. Hardly any tickets got sold and in some theatres, not a single ticket was booked by moviegoers. With less than 12 hours left for these shows, the management of these theatres decided to scrap these screenings. Certain theatres have sold tickets for these shows and these will be retained. But whether or not these shows will play on Saturday and Sunday will be decided later, depending on the response and ticket sales for normal shows.”

An industry expert opined, “People are excited to watch Avatar: The Way Of Water and it's evident by the advance booking for regular shows. But before the word of mouth comes in, moviegoers might not be ready to watch a film at 12:00 am or 3:00 am. The high prices might have also played a role. Nevertheless, Avatar: The Way Of Water is set for a huge opening.”

Meanwhile, the midnight and early morning shows of Avatar: The Way Of Water in IMAX and 4DX shows have got a terrific response and will be running house full or close to 100% occupancy.

Also Read: Avatar 2: Kate Winslet revealed she assumed she was ‘dead’ after holding breath for over 7 minutes while filming underwater

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.