Comedian Sunil Pal, who went missing for a few hours on December 3, has been traced and is now safe.

Comedian Sunil Pal, who had gone missing for a few hours on Tuesday, has been safely traced and is now on his way home. The news of Pal's disappearance initially sent shockwaves through his fans and well-wishers, but the situation has been resolved after he contacted his family later that evening.

Sunil Pal’s Disappearance Sparks Concern

On Tuesday, Sunil Pal, known for his participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005) and roles in films like Hum Tum (2004) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006), went missing, prompting his wife Sarita Pal to seek assistance from the police. According to reports, the comedian was unreachable by phone for several hours, adding to the growing concern about his well-being. His phone was reportedly switched off after some time, causing further distress.

Update on the Situation

Hours after the missing report was filed, Sunil Pal contacted his family to inform them that he was safe and on his way back home. His wife, Sarita, shared the update with the media, confirming that she had spoken to him. "Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police,” Sarita texted Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani’s team.

Film trade analyst Girish Wankhede also revealed that Sunil Pal had informed him about a "problem" but reassured him that he was now "out of it" and was traveling back to Mumbai. A senior police official, Unit 9 Crime Branch Daya Nayak, confirmed that Pal had been found safe and would soon be questioned about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

