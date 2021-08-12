Last year, the thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter was announced in a grand fashion. The film starred Vivek Oberoi, who also featured in the film as a producer, and it also marked the debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter was also significant as it marked the return of producer Prerna V Arora after getting embroiled in controversies and even spending time in jail over financial irregularities.

A fortnight ago, the two new teasers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter were revealed and one of them featured Arbaaz Khan. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Vivek is no longer producing the film. The latest promos of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter doesn’t feature the name of Vivek’s production house, Oberoi Mega Entertainment.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Vivek Oberoi was a part of the film initially and he was also there during the mahurat shot, in December 2020. However, some changes were made to the script. Also, the documentation and paperwork were not in place. Vivek was not happy with these developments and hence, he decided to move out of the film.” Despite repeated attempts, Vivek Oberoi was not available for comment.

That’s not the only problem that the film went through. The source continued, “A lot of mismanagement is taking place with regards to the shoot. We have heard that Arbaaz Khan’s payments have been delayed and he is being paid in parts. At one point Arbaaz had to make it clear that he won’t shoot until he gets his fees. But the dues of the vendors have not been cleared yet.”

The source then revealed a shocking episode, “One day, Arbaaz Khan reached the set and found the vanity van locked. The vanity van person told him that he’ll not open the door until his dues are cleared! Arbaaz then left and didn’t shoot that day.”

