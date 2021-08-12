Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.08.2021 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

SHOCKING: Operator refuses to open vanity van’s door for Arbaaz Khan on Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’s sets over non-payment of dues

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, the thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter was announced in a grand fashion. The film starred Vivek Oberoi, who also featured in the film as a producer, and it also marked the debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter was also significant as it marked the return of producer Prerna V Arora after getting embroiled in controversies and even spending time in jail over financial irregularities.

Operator refuses to open vanity van’s door for Arbaaz Khan on Rosie: The Saffron Chapter's sets over non-payment of dues

A fortnight ago, the two new teasers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter were revealed and one of them featured Arbaaz Khan. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Vivek is no longer producing the film. The latest promos of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter doesn’t feature the name of Vivek’s production house, Oberoi Mega Entertainment.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Vivek Oberoi was a part of the film initially and he was also there during the mahurat shot, in December 2020. However, some changes were made to the script. Also, the documentation and paperwork were not in place. Vivek was not happy with these developments and hence, he decided to move out of the film.” Despite repeated attempts, Vivek Oberoi was not available for comment.

That’s not the only problem that the film went through. The source continued, “A lot of mismanagement is taking place with regards to the shoot. We have heard that Arbaaz Khan’s payments have been delayed and he is being paid in parts. At one point Arbaaz had to make it clear that he won’t shoot until he gets his fees. But the dues of the vendors have not been cleared yet.”

The source then revealed a shocking episode, “One day, Arbaaz Khan reached the set and found the vanity van locked. The vanity van person told him that he’ll not open the door until his dues are cleared! Arbaaz then left and didn’t shoot that day.”

More Pages: Rosie: The Saffron Chapter Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

IFFI: Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika and Ankur to…

Sedition case against Anurag Kashyap,…

Exclusive: The REAL reason why Akshay Kumar…

“The CBFC is behaving in a very strange way”…

Shyam Benegal slams the government for its…

Director Kalpana Lajmi rushed to ICU; Aamir…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification