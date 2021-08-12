Disha Patani is gearing up for the second leg of the shoot for her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles apart from Disha Patani.

A source close to the actress shared, "Disha will be starting the second schedule of Ek Villain Returns from today, since the lockdown. This will be a long schedule that will go till the end of this month."

After Malang, this film will mark the second collaboration between Disha and Mohit Suri. The film is set for 2022 release.

