comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.03.2024 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija is BANKRUPT after Manoj Bajpayee starrer “didn’t make any of its money back”: reveals, “I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija is BANKRUPT after Manoj Bajpayee starrer “didn’t make any of its money back”: reveals, “I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

en Bollywood News SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija is BANKRUPT after Manoj Bajpayee starrer “didn’t make any of its money back”: reveals, “I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

Director Devashish Makhija has spoken out about facing severe financial struggles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Director Devashish Makhija, known for his critically acclaimed films like Ajji and the recent noir thriller Joram starring Manoj Bajpayee, has opened up about facing severe financial difficulties after the commercial failure of Joram.

SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija is BANKRUPT after Manoj Bajpayee starrer “didn’t make any of its money back”: reveals, “I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija is BANKRUPT after Manoj Bajpayee starrer “didn’t make any of its money back”: reveals, “I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

In a candid interview with Pranav Chokhani, the filmmaker revealed that despite being active in the film industry for over two decades, he hasn't been able to make a profit from any of his projects. The financial burden of Joram's box office failure has left him bankrupt, struggling to pay rent, and even unable to afford a bicycle. “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle,” he said.

Devashish further added, “I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt. I haven’t paid rent in the last five months. Main abhi landlord ke aage haath-pair jod raha hoon ke yaar mujhe ghar se mat nikalo (I’m begging my landlord to not evict me from my house). That is the price you have to pay if you want to prioritise your art.”

Devashihs isn't new to financial struggles. During the interview, he recalled that his debut film, Ajji (2017),  made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 1 crore,  managed to earn only Rs 15 lakh.  While Joram received praise at film festivals worldwide, its limited theatrical run in India and lack of presence on major streaming platforms haven't helped recoup its costs.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee seems unhappy with the marketing of Joram; says, “I feel it should have got a much larger release”

More Pages: Joram Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pooja Hegde joins shoot of Shahid Kapoor…

Madgaon Express song 'Hum Yahin': Debutant…

EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared…

Crew trailer starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor…

Kiran Rao reacts to rumours about her being…

Bhaiyya Ji first look out: Manoj Bajpayee…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification