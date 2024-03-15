SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija is BANKRUPT after Manoj Bajpayee starrer “didn’t make any of its money back”: reveals, “I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

Director Devashish Makhija, known for his critically acclaimed films like Ajji and the recent noir thriller Joram starring Manoj Bajpayee, has opened up about facing severe financial difficulties after the commercial failure of Joram.

In a candid interview with Pranav Chokhani, the filmmaker revealed that despite being active in the film industry for over two decades, he hasn't been able to make a profit from any of his projects. The financial burden of Joram's box office failure has left him bankrupt, struggling to pay rent, and even unable to afford a bicycle. “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle,” he said.

Devashish further added, “I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt. I haven’t paid rent in the last five months. Main abhi landlord ke aage haath-pair jod raha hoon ke yaar mujhe ghar se mat nikalo (I’m begging my landlord to not evict me from my house). That is the price you have to pay if you want to prioritise your art.”

Devashihs isn't new to financial struggles. During the interview, he recalled that his debut film, Ajji (2017), made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 1 crore, managed to earn only Rs 15 lakh. While Joram received praise at film festivals worldwide, its limited theatrical run in India and lack of presence on major streaming platforms haven't helped recoup its costs.

