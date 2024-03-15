Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has recently undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's renowned Kokilaben Hospital. According to a report by Bhaskar.com, the actor was admitted to the hospital during the early hours of Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report

This news surfaced after Bachchan expressed his gratitude with the words, "In gratitude ever,” through his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Angioplasty is a medical procedure commonly used to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins, typically to treat arterial atherosclerosis. While specific details about Bachchan's condition and the reasons behind the procedure remain undisclosed, his fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting further updates on his health.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

