comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.03.2024 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report 

en Bollywood News Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report 

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has recently undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's renowned Kokilaben Hospital. According to a report by Bhaskar.com, the actor was admitted to the hospital during the early hours of Friday. 

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report 

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report 

This news surfaced after Bachchan expressed his gratitude with the words, "In gratitude ever,” through his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Angioplasty is a medical procedure commonly used to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins, typically to treat arterial atherosclerosis. While specific details about Bachchan's condition and the reasons behind the procedure remain undisclosed, his fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting further updates on his health.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84: “He sleeps, eats, breathes acting”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pooja Hegde joins shoot of Shahid Kapoor…

Madgaon Express song 'Hum Yahin': Debutant…

EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared…

Crew trailer starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor…

Kiran Rao reacts to rumours about her being…

Bhaiyya Ji first look out: Manoj Bajpayee…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification