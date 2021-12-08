comscore

Last Updated 08.12.2021 | 5:45 PM IST

Shin Se Kyung donates profits from her YouTube channel to help girls from low-income families

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actress Shin Se Kyung has donated her YouTube profits to aid girls from low-income families for the third year in a row.

Shin Se Kyung donates profits from her YouTube channel to help girls from low-income families

On December 7, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Shin Se Kyung’s agency EDAM Entertainment shared a statement that read, “Through GFoundation, Shin Se Kyung has used her profits from her YouTube channel to provide young girls from low-income families with sanitary pads, pouches, and other hygiene kits.”

Shin Se Kyung commented, “It’s meaningful to be able to give my heart to places in need and repay at least a little bit of the love I received this year from many people.”

Since opening her YouTube channel in 2018, Shin Se Kyung has donated her YouTube profits every year to help girls in need. Shin Se-kyung shares her daily life and communicates with fans through her YouTube channel

On the work front, Shin Se Kyung last appeared in 2020 drama Run On opposite Im Si Wan and was featured in the recently released 2021 documentary film Another Record.

Also Read: Kim Seon-ho to have a cameo in Im Siwan and Shin Se-kyung’s Korean drama Run On 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

