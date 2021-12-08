The big fat Indian wedding festivities of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have commenced. The celebrations are taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The couple had their sangeet ceremony on Tuesday evening. They will be having their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony later today and will tie the knot tomorrow. Now, the wedding invite of the couple has gone viral on social media.

A day before Katrina and Vicky tie the knot, fan clubs of the actors have been circulating a picture of the couple's wedding invite. The invite looks simple in pastel pink with floral borders. The name of the couple is printed in gold. The venue as we know is mentioned as Six Senses Fort Barwara with the date mentioned as December 9. Vicky Kaushal's brother actor Sunny Kaushal’s name is mentioned under RSVP.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities began on December 7 with a sangeet ceremony. The couple had their mehendi ceremony today. Both the families planned to celebrate the mehendi ceremony together like one big family. At their sangeet, Vicky and Katrina will reportedly groove to the song ‘Kala Chashma’, and ‘Nachde ne Saare’.

The grand Bollywood wedding is being attended by a host of celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and others.

