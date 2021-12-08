South Korean pop-group GOT7 member and leader JAY B has joined the Green Noble Club. With the recent donation, JAY B becomes the newest member to join the list of members of the club.

JAY B recently donated 100 million won (approximately $84,940/ Rs 6,41,0973.91 ) to ChildFund Korea to help underprivileged children. As reported by Korean tabloid OSEN, JAY B first started working with ChildFund Korea in 2018 when he was appointed an ambassador for their 3rd “Thank You Letter” contest. Since then, the star has consistently made donations to the organization and shown his support.

This year, after joining H1GHR Music, JAY B donated profits from his photography merchandise as well as his Def. Represent collection. His donation will go towards assisting young victims of abuse and youth from families in need.

On December 7, the organization announced that JAY B’s total donations had surpassed 100 million won, making him a member of ChildFund Korea’s Green Noble Club. The Green Noble Club is comprised of individuals who have donated a sum of at least 100 million won and includes other celebrity members such as TVXQ‘s Changmin, BTS‘s J-Hope, and Kim Yoo Jung. Earlier this year, Chungha, couple Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo, and BTS’s Jimin were also named members.

According to Soompi, JAY B shared, “By gathering all the love from my fans, I was able to make such a big donation. Since I’m not donating alone but joining in on this donation with my fans, it’s that much more meaningful.”

Lee Je Hoon, the president of ChildFund Korea, commented, “Donations from celebrities have a positive impact on society as well. We want to thank JAY B, who has a deep connection with the organization, for putting into practice his love for these children.”

On the work front, in August, Jay B released his first EP, SOMO:Fume and the music video of the title track B.T.W (Feat. Jay Park) both digitally and physically. In September, he launched his official merchandise to commemorate the release of his first solo EP, SOMO:Fume which went on sale for one week from September 2, 2021,[59] and all the items were sold out in five days. In October, he collaborated with Fudasca, a singer-songwriter and producer from Italy for single Is It A Dream? which was released on October 18th. In November, he starred in new Adidas Originals campaign, "Open Spirit" along with Blackpink for winter edition.

Also Read: GOT7’s Mark Tuan is taking a much needed breather in new rustic music video for ‘Last Breath’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.