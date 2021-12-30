The rise of the Omnicron variant of the novel coronavirus has made headlines. In Bollywood too, many celebrities are testing positive for Covid-19. It all started when actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai.

Now, 90's popular actress Shilpa Shirodkar who is known for films like Hum, Khuda Gawah and Aankhen has also tested positive for the deadly virus. On Thursday, the actress shared the news through an Instagram post and revealed that she had tested positive four days ago.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a graphical pictorial in which there were two options negative and positive written in front of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and hers was ticked on positive. Sharing the post, Shilpa in the caption wrote, "COVID POSITIVE !!! #day4 Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your Government knows what is best for you. Lots of love".

Apart from this, Shilpa Shirodkar was also the first Indian celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress who stays in Dubai with her family had received a jab of the Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

