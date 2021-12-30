Vinil Mathew brought an unconventional romantic thriller alive on screen with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba. The whodunit drama brilliantly blended a progressive love story with Hindi pulp fiction. While stitching various genres together, the celebrated filmmaker created quite a stir with his project. Haseen Dillruba broke several records on the OTT platform when it was released. And now, the film has garnered another acclaim to its credit. According to the latest survey, Vinil Mathew's venture is the most-watched film on Netflix!

Haseen Dillruba minted more than 24.63 Million views between July to December, followed by Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which reportedly got 22.34 million, Kriti Sanon's Mimi with 21.81 million views, and Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka with 11.37 million views.

While sharing the excitement, Vinil Mathew said, "As a filmmaker, Haseen Dillruba was a challenging drama because it played with many nuances. I am so glad to receive so much love from the audience. It encourages me more to take edgier subjects and follow my vision."

To celebrate the success, the star cast, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, writer Kanika Dhillon, filmmaker Vinil Mathew and Aanand L Rai, posted a story about the same.

