comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.12.2021 | 2:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has seen a massive spike in the past week. Nora Fatehi is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the virus. She was tested positive on December 28 and has quarantined herself. 

Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi's team issued a statement confirming the same, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

The team also clarified that the actress has not stepped out ever since she tested positive. "Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," the statement further read. 

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’ in which she transformed into a mermaid. Presented by T-Series the song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan and the music is by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is penned by Rashmi Vrag. 

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Guru Randhawa if ‘Dance Meri Rani’ was an excuse for him to hang out with Nora Fatehi

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taylor Swift urges judge to reconsider…

Badshah says 'Bachpan Kya Pyaar' fame Sahdev…

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's…

Ajnabee producer Vijay Galani passes away in…

SCOOP: The REAL reason why SS Rajamouli is…

Allu Arjun thanks North India for response…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification