Last Updated 29.12.2021 | 3:27 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The surge of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been increasing day by day. In the midst of Covid returning, the entertainment industry has been highly affected by the infection with governments announcing new regulations. Earlier we reported about various celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanya Kapoor being infected by the virus.


Yesterday, Ranvir Shorey had also taken to Twitter to inform that his son Haroon has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, a report by a web portal suggests that actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani have all tested positive for Covid-19. All of them are presently under quarantine and are taking all the precautions suggested by the doctor.

Meanwhile, on the work front Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and in Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

ALSO READ:Arjun Kapoor wishes sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday; grooves with her on Badshah’s song ‘Jugnu’

