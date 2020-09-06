Balraj Syal who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and as Shehnaaz Gill’s potential suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has tied the knot with singer Deepti Tuli. They met back in 2019 in Chandigarh and Balraj developed an instant liking for her. however, he says she did not reciprocate the way he had expected her to. He spoke to her during his trip to Turkey and Greece and that’s when they decided to go ahead with the relationship.

He further says that after participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he spoke to her about marriage and she agreed. Their families met a few days before the lockdown to match horoscopes and since they did not want to have a wedding during the lockdown, their parents asked them to fly down as soon as the flights resumed. They had a small function with 30 guests and Balraj Syal plans to throw a massive reception after things go back to normal since he has a large circle of friends.

Taking to his Instagram, Balraj Syal shared the picture of them as newlyweds. Take a look at it.

@deeptitulimusic @sonuphotozphotography



Congratulations to the happy couple!

