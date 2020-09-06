Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.09.2020 | 5:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Balraj Syal ties the knot with singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Balraj Syal who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and as Shehnaaz Gill’s potential suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has tied the knot with singer Deepti Tuli. They met back in 2019 in Chandigarh and Balraj developed an instant liking for her. however, he says she did not reciprocate the way he had expected her to. He spoke to her during his trip to Turkey and Greece and that’s when they decided to go ahead with the relationship.

Balraj Syal ties the knot with singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding

He further says that after participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he spoke to her about marriage and she agreed. Their families met a few days before the lockdown to match horoscopes and since they did not want to have a wedding during the lockdown, their parents asked them to fly down as soon as the flights resumed. They had a small function with 30 guests and Balraj Syal plans to throw a massive reception after things go back to normal since he has a large circle of friends.

Taking to his Instagram, Balraj Syal shared the picture of them as newlyweds. Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? @deeptitulimusic ???? @sonuphotozphotography

A post shared by BallRaaj (@balrajsyal) on


Congratulations to the happy couple!

Also Read: Balraj Syal teases Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, says he feels sorry for them

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification