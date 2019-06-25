Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty to finally make a comeback on BIG SCREEN

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shetty is all set and raring to go with her career on the big screen. She has purposely stayed away from the world of movies and has been concentrating on her career on television. She also has been exploring various business options for many years now.

But now, she is ready to take the plunge and make a smashing comeback in the films. She claimed that she is reading three scripts but is yet to finalise on one. Shilpa admitted that she was NOT ready to come in the movies but is now all eager to take this step.

Shilpa Shetty also revealed that her husband Raj Kundra is completely on board with this idea and that he has had long discussions about the same with her.

So now, get ready to watch Shilpa on the big screen and not just on television reality shows.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty OPENS UP about rumours of her relationship with Salman Khan

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shetty Kundra acquires a 50% stake in…

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns restaurateur and…

Shilpa Shetty Kundra to attend the Global…

Ishaan Khatter and Taapsee Pannu no longer a…

Are Alia Bhatt - Katrina Kaif AWKWARD with…

Parineeti Chopra opts out of Anurag Basu's…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification