’83: Pankaj Tripathi shoots with Ranveer Singh despite meeting with an accident

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pankaj Tripathi had recently planned much-needed vacation with his family ahead of 83 shooting in London. A day before, while Pankaj was about to leave on vacation, met with an accident while riding a bullet. Pankaj was left with bruises on his arms and shoulder and without realizing the intensity of the accident with minor medications Pankaj left on vacation to Scotland.

Pankaj was meant to join the team of his next film ’83 being shot in London immediately after his vacation. During the course of his vacation, Pankaj suffered some serious pain in his abdominal area. After going through medical check-up Pankaj was diagnosed with three fractured ribs which was very painful for Pankaj.

Pankaj has been very dedicated and committed towards his since the beginning of his career. Even though the intensity of his injury was high and painful but that didn’t dither Pankaj to begin shooting for ’83 and making it in time for the shoot which recently commenced in London. The entire cast and crew of ’83 is taking utmost care of him without giving him much physical stress during the shooting.

Speaking about it, Pankaj said, “I am taking precautions by not lifting weights, no sudden and harsh movements to avoid stress on ribs, I am taking all the precautionary measurements so that no pressure no stress falls on my ribs. Even while shooting crew is taking care not to give me scenes or shots that requires physical stress.

Ranveer being so close and friendly and being so electrifying is also taking care of my health and greets me from a distance. On the set, there is a physiotherapist who is helping me out with my injury”.

