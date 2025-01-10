The actress is currently in the midst of wrapping up a multitude of shoot schedules of films in different languages.

Rashmika Mandanna recently met with an unfortunate gym injury that has caused a temporary pause in the shooting schedules of her highly anticipated upcoming projects. The actress, who has been riding high on the success of Pushpa 2 – The Rule, has been advised to take a brief rest to ensure a complete recovery before returning to her packed schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury, film shoot temporarily halted

Rashmika Mandanna is on the path to recovery

While Rashmika’s injury has caused concern among her fans, sources have been assuring that the actress will be back in action soon. A source close to Rashmika Mandanna shared, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!”

Rashmika, who has delivered a string of hits, including the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, has showcased her resilience and positivity time and again on multiple occasions. So, for all the concerned fans, the sources have passed on the message that while the shooting break may be temporary, they can expect the actress to bounce back stronger than ever.

About Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the midst of wrapping up the much-awaited A R Murugadoss directorial Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, where she will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. Apart from that, the actress has the Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama Chhaava by Maddock Films, Kubera with Dhanush and Nagarjuna, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow, in the pipeline for release this year.

