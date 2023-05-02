Star Plus is all set to give audiences a love story that is unusual and never-seen-before, titled Titli. The show features Neha Solanki, who was seen in Zee TV’s Sethji and Star Bharat’s Mayavi Maling, essaying the titular role of Titli. It will also mark the return of Avinash Mishra on Star Plus, after Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke in 2020 in which he played Kunal Rajvansh alongside Kaveri Priyam’s Kuhu, as well as Vatsal Sheth, who gained fame as Shaurya Goenka, in the popular show Ek Hasina Thi . Avinash will be essaying the character of Garv. Star dropped the first look of the show earlier this weekend and the promo has already garnered ample curiosity.

Going by the latest promo, the show promises to explore different shades of Titli, ranging from a young aspirational woman to those of being emotionally vulnerable. She is a representation of a young lady with the aspirations to meet her ideal man, marry and live happily ever after with him. But her dreams of a prince charming are simple and it is not about marrying a superstar like Shahrukh Khan but it is quite ordinary as she defines a man who can understand her dreams and let her fly, just like a butterfly. As she encounters Garv, the latter is seen trapping a butterfly in a bottle jar, making the audiences question if there is truly any happily ever after for Titli and her dreams?

The show promises to make you re-think about romance as it presents a twisted tale of love! Star Plus plans to move forward with a unique way of story-telling for its audience with Titli, which, is produced by Story Square Productions. While the promo gives a glimpse of Titli and Garv, it is yet to be seen what character Vatsal Seth will be playing.

