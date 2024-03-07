The year 2023 was a great one for Bollywood and it gave confidence to the makers to launch big-scale projects. One such film that has been developed for a long time is Ramayana, directed by Dangal (2016) director Nitesh Tiwari. Some of the biggest names have come on board like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and KGF star Yash as Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana respectively. Sunny Deol is all set to play Lord Hanuman and as per recent reports, Lara Dutta will essay Kaikyegi while Rakul Preet Singh will play the role of Shrupanakha. And now, Bollywood Hungama has got some interesting details about this much-awaited film.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana’s first part expected to end with Sita’s kidnapping

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As we all know, Ramayana is going to be a three-part film. What many are not aware of is how the makers have divided the story for each part. The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.”

The source, however, is not aware if Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman will have a major role or if will he appear in a cameo in Part 1. He, however, added, “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

The makers have extensively researched and worked on pre-production and if reports are to be believed, Ramayana will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, that is, on April 17, 2024.

