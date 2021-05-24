Priyanka Chopra and her popstar husband Nick Jonas kicked off the fundraiser Together For India, for COVID-19 relief which has around Rs 7.5 crores. Now, the actress aims to raise Rs. 22 crores in order to help the country. She recently appealed to people to donate in whatever capacity they can.

In a video, she and GiveIndia’s Atul Satija spoke about where the funds are going and how are they being used. “It’s been a tumultuous couple of months with so much happening on ground across India in the battle against Covid 19. The #TogetherForIndia Fundraiser that @nickjonas and I started with our partners @give_india has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support,” the actor wrote alongside the video.

“We know there is a lot left to be done and so we’ve increased our target to $3 million (around Rs. 22 crores),” she wrote. “We will now also look towards supporting humanitarian aid programmes such as cooked meals and weekly dry rations. Unfortunately, the effects over the past one year of the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed over 230 million Indians into poverty and this has had a direct impact on hunger and malnutrition. People are struggling to survive. We can help. I urge you to please donate whatever you can now, because we’re all in this together and unless everyone is safe no one is safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

During the conversation, it was revealed that through Together For India initiative, they were able to procure around 500 oxygen concentrators and 422 oxygen cylinders. For the next two months, the money is being used to help 10 vaccination centers in order to get 6000 people can get vaccinated.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.