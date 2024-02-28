Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been in a relationship for over 10 years, but have continued to remain private about it.

Another Bollywood wedding is on the cards. Following the marriage festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, actress Taapsee Pannu is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and badminton player, Mathias Boe. It will be a Sikh – Christian fusion affair, set to take place in March 2024.

As per a report in NDTV, sources told the publication “The wedding extravaganza is set to take place in the enchanting city of Udaipur. We have heard that it's going to be a complete family affair and no big Bollywood A-listers are expected.” The couple will be following both of their traditions and cultures for the ceremonies.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been in a relationship for over 10 years, but have continued to remain private about it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. She will next star in the comedy-drama film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. The movie is written and directed by Arshad Syed. It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar. Next up is, the Haseen Dillruba sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. The film’s shoot has been wrapped and it will arrive in 2024.

