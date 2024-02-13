Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, launches on 13 March 2024, with Sharad Kelkar as the voice of Wolverine, and more.

Audible has today announced the upcoming release of the fourth season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. The new season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, launches on 13 March 2024, with Sharad Kelkar as the voice of Wolverine, Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky. Following the success of the first three seasons of Marvel’s Wastelanders released in 2023, the six-season audio epic re-commences in 2024 with one of the world’s most well-known Super Heroes.

Plot: Thirty years ago, Super Villains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other superhero, the Red Skull took over the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face the Red Skull and his savage allies head-on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first...

Marvel’s Wastelanders is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries as a global audio experience with top-quality production, featuring renowned and high-profile actors in the roles of Marvel’s legendary Super Heroes.

More information on the cast and premiere dates for the last two seasons of the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be announced at a later date. The six-season audio epic was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021.

The English language version of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine was written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

