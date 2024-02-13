Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the final AFC match between Qatar and Jordan which fuelled up speculations about his involvement in the release of these officers.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the much-talked about AFC finale match which was held in Qatar along with a few exhibitions and other events in the UAE. Followed by his visit, the Qatar government issued a statement about releasing about seven Indian naval officers who were on the death row under spying charges. Considering the timing, some reports claimed the involvement of the superstar but the latter has now issued an official statement denying any such rumour.

Shah Rukh Khan and team issues official statement denying any role in the ‘release of Indian naval officers’ from Qatar

In an official statement which was shared by the office of Shah Rukh Khan as well as by his manager Pooja Dadlani, on her official Instagram handle, the superstar has asserted that he had no involvement in such decisions and that it was purely a call taken between the Qatar and Indian Government. The statement read, “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr.Khans participation in this matter.”

“Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best,” the statement concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)



Shah Rukh Khan had visited Qatar for the football match, being an ardent sports enthusiast, and he was also seen interacting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. During his trip, he also met the FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and photos as well as videos of the same went viral on social media platforms.

