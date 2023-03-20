Netflix India’s upcoming series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites brings forth a unique love story promising a crazy, bloody delirious, clash of worlds. Titled Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Netflix’s latest outing is not your typical run-of-the-mill romance story, and why should it be? Normal romance is outdated and normies are boring! It’s time to shake things up and enter a realm where both, vampires and humans, exist in the real world - only, one doesn’t know the other is walking amongst them. Rumi the vampire has broken one of her 'fangs' during a hunt. Roy, the fainthearted, boy-next-door 'human' dentist is confident he can fix it for her. Sparks fly, and one can't miss this love story, however impossible it may seem.

Set in Kolkata, this love story between Roy, the human dentist and Rumi, the bloody beautiful vampire, is packed with romance, mystery, human obstacles, and inhuman hurdles. What’s more? It’s World Oral Hygiene Day, and there’s no couple out there you want to root more for today than this one - where one half of the couple is bound to have tooth problems and the other who can always fix them!

In a stellar cast comprising popular dancer-turned-actor Shantanu Maheshwari (Doctor Roy) alongside Tanya Maniktala (Rumi), the girl-next-door turned unsuitable other-half of this couple, in the lead, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites also boasts of some popular, critically acclaimed actors. The romantic fantasy thriller series will also see Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome amongst others.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and created & directed by Pratim Dasgupta, this one-of-its-kind romantic fantasy thriller arrives on 20th April.

