Aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor is finally set to see her Bollywood dreams come true. The 24-year-old daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor has been cast as the female lead in a new romantic drama titled Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. The film will mark her Hindi film debut and pair her alongside Vikrant Massey. The film takes inspiration from a beloved short story by Ruskin Bond.

According to a report by Peeping Moon, the narrative will centre around a passionate theatre actress and a gifted blind musician, played by Kapoor and Massey respectively. Their paths intertwine in a heartwarming story of love and self-discovery, filled with unexpected turns and profound themes. The film delves into the complexities of human connection, exploring concepts like compassion, resilience, independence, desire, and self-belief. A beautiful musical backdrop will further enhance the emotional journey of the characters.

The project is helmed by director Santosh Singh, known for his acclaimed work on web series like Broken But Beautiful and Apharan. The screenplay is an adaptation by the experienced writer Niranjan Iyenger, renowned for his work on films like My Name Is Khan and Ra.One. Initially, Iyenger was slated to direct the film, but Singh's extensive experience in handling similar narratives eventually led to the directorial shift.

Producers Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla of Mini Films are excited to bring this story to life. This marks their second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following the 2022 remake of Forensic.

The title itself is a homage to the song from the classic 1999 musical romance Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This upcoming film isn't Kapoor's first foray into acting. She will be seen next year in the epic Telugu-Malayalam action film Vrushabha, starring the legendary Mohanlal.

Filming for Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan is expected to begin later this month in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie. The production will also move to Mumbai and Europe for various sequences. Audiences can anticipate a theatrical release sometime in mid-2205.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is currently engrossed in shooting for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's first web series for Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, promotions for his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report are set to begin soon, leading to its theatrical release in November. Massey is also actively considering several projects for 2025, including a psychological thriller with director Rahul Dholakia and an action film with Excel Entertainment.

