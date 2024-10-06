comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.10.2024 | 9:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Singham Again trailer to be the longest in the Hindi Film Industry at 4 minutes 45 seconds; Rohit Shetty Mass Masala on the way

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Singham Again trailer to be the longest in the Hindi Film Industry at 4 minutes 45 seconds; Rohit Shetty Mass Masala on the way

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Singham Again trailer to be the longest in the Hindi Film Industry at 4 minutes 45 seconds; Rohit Shetty Mass Masala on the way
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The biggest feature film of 2024 is Singham Again and the campaign of this cop universe saga unleashes tomorrow with a mega-trailer launch at NMACC in Mumbai. While the anticipation is off the roof and has gone even beyond the inclusion of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in the film, we have some exciting news for all the fans.

SCOOP: Singham Again trailer to be the longest in the Hindi Film Industry at 4 minutes 45 seconds; Rohit Shetty Mass Masala on the way

SCOOP: Singham Again trailer to be the longest in the Hindi Film Industry at 4 minutes 45 seconds; Rohit Shetty Mass Masala on the way

Our highly placed sources have informed us that Singham Again trailer is the longest in the history of Hindi Cinema. "Rohit Shetty has packaged a masaledaar trailer packaged with action, heroism, and larger-than-life moments. With an extraordinary ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, Shetty has gone ahead to package the trailer like Avengers, giving everyone a screentime but all for one man - Bajirao Singham," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The trade source further informed us that the Singham Again Trailer runtime is approximate 4 minutes 45 seconds, the longest in history. "With a star cast like this, a long trailer is needed and that's exactly what Rohit Shetty is serving. This trailer will mark the beginning of a 21-day marketing campaign of Singham Again," the source told us further.

Singham Again is all set to release on November 1, 2024 and insiders inform that the trailer will blow away the mind of the audience.

Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey’s glimpse CONFIRMED in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again; superstar, however, won’t be seen in the trailer

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer to be…

Payal Kapadia's Cannes 2024 Grand Prix…

UNIQLO announces Kareena Kapoor Khan and…

Jamtara producer Manish Trehan accused of…

FIR writer Amit Aaryan SLAMS Kapil Sharma's…

Emraan Hashmi sustains neck injury during…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification