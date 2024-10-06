SCOOP: Singham Again trailer to be the longest in the Hindi Film Industry at 4 minutes 45 seconds; Rohit Shetty Mass Masala on the way

The biggest feature film of 2024 is Singham Again and the campaign of this cop universe saga unleashes tomorrow with a mega-trailer launch at NMACC in Mumbai. While the anticipation is off the roof and has gone even beyond the inclusion of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in the film, we have some exciting news for all the fans.

Our highly placed sources have informed us that Singham Again trailer is the longest in the history of Hindi Cinema. "Rohit Shetty has packaged a masaledaar trailer packaged with action, heroism, and larger-than-life moments. With an extraordinary ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, Shetty has gone ahead to package the trailer like Avengers, giving everyone a screentime but all for one man - Bajirao Singham," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The trade source further informed us that the Singham Again Trailer runtime is approximate 4 minutes 45 seconds, the longest in history. "With a star cast like this, a long trailer is needed and that's exactly what Rohit Shetty is serving. This trailer will mark the beginning of a 21-day marketing campaign of Singham Again," the source told us further.

Singham Again is all set to release on November 1, 2024 and insiders inform that the trailer will blow away the mind of the audience.

