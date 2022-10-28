Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has indeed created history as it is the longest-running TV sitcom. The show was started back in 2008, and so far, the channel has aired over three thousand episodes of it. In the journey spanning over a decade, the Sab TV show made many actors a household name. One among them is Shailesh Lodha.

Shailesh Lodha breaks silence on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; calls himself ‘a sentimental fool’

However, Lodha decided to quit the show this year, and it left many fans heartbroken. Though the makers have now introduced new Sachin Shroff as the new Taarak Mehta, fans still want to know why Shailesh Lodha left the show. Ever since his exit, the makers and the actor remained tight-lipped on the matter.

As it has been a couple of months now, it seems fans may get their answer from Shailesh Lodha’s recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan. Lodha expressed his anguish at leaving the show that touched the hearts of hundreds of Indians.

Quoting an Indian poet, Bashir Badr, to convey his disappointment, he said: “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota. (There must have been reasons behind it, people are not unfaithful by choice).”

Without explaining much on the same, he continued saying, “Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It’s natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time,” in Hindi.

Earlier, a report by Indian Express had explained that Shailesh left the show as he felt that his character has “been lost among the ensemble (cast).”

Talking about the show, it recently entered its 15th year. Meanwhile, after leaving the show, Shailesh bagged a Hindi poetry show named Wah Bhai Wah.

