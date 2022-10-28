Superstar Hrithik Roshan recently released his much-awaited action thriller, Vikram Vedha. Though it didn’t hit the bullseye at the box office, his stardom is intact and so is the excitement for his upcoming film, Fighter. The moviegoers and even the trade are excited about it for multiple reasons – it brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, it is directed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang (2014), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) fame, and also because it’s one-of-its-kind aerial action entertainer from Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter postponed to Republic Day 2024; Prabhas-starrer Salaar to now enjoy a SOLO release on September 28, 2023

Today, the makers of Fighter announced that their film, which was supposed to release on September 30, 2023, has now been postponed to January 25, 2024. The biggie will now release on Republic Day, 1 ½ years from now.

Interestingly, this means that Salaar will now enjoy a solo release. Starring pan-India star Prabhas, it is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Hombale Films, which backed KGF and the recent surprise blockbuster Kantara (2022), are the producers of Salaar. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. It is scheduled for a release on September 28, 2023

An industry expert told Bollywood Hungama, “It would have been a gigantic clash of titans had Fighter and Salaar released on the same day. Both are very big films with huge budgets. Many were hoping that these films would come solo, especially the exhibitors. The news of Fighter’s postponement has made many stakeholders happy.”

The expert continued, “It is unlikely that some other Bollywood biggie would come in place of Fighter and clash with Salaar. It is too big a film as it brings together Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. It is bound to generate excitement and will be one of the record openers of 2023 in all languages.”

Meanwhile, had Fighter and Salaar clashed, it would have meant the second clash between a film of Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films. Earlier this year, both Vikram Vedha and Kantara’s original Kannada version were released on September 30. Motivated by its success, its makers quickly dubbed the film in Hindi and released it on October 14. At present, it is doing successful business in cinemas.

Fighter, meanwhile, is backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix, and is produced by Siddharth Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

