On Wednesday Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress Disha Vakani started trending as a handful of reports claimed that she is suffering from throat cancer. The news then spread like a wildfire. Many of her fans were eagerly waiting to get more details about the same. Amid all the prayers coming from netizens, Vakani’s brother has broken his silence.

Mayur Vakani refutes reports of TMKOC star Disha Vakani suffering from throat cancer

In a conversation with ETimes, Mayur Vakani refuted the reports. He said, “These kinds of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these.”

Along with him, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Disha’s co-star from TMKOC, also added, “I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours.”

For the unversed, reports made rounds on the internet speculated that Disha is suffering from throat cancer because of her character's peculiar voice in the show. Many reports also mentioned the time when Disha had spoken about the problems she faced due to the voice of Dayaben. In a 2010 interview, Disha said it was very tough to maintain the same voice every time, but God has been kind, as it has never damaged her voice or created any throat problems.

Disha Vakani as Dayaben was last seen in 2017. She took a sabbatical leave and went on maternity leave. Since then she has not come back. The makers have been in search of a new actor to play Dayaben for a long time.

