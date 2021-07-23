Around seven years ago, there was buzz about Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starring in Raj and DK's film titled Farzi. But a year later, in 2015, there was also news about Shahid and Kriti both opting out of the film and that it's being put in the backburner. While there were hushed murmurs that Arjun Kapoor would replace Sasha in the thriller, we now have an interesting update on the same.

After delivering big with The Family Man, Raj and DK have set a new benchmark for themselves. Their next project will mark Shahid's debut into the web space and is tentatively titled Sunny. A source tells us, "The plan was to call it Gavar. But not many know that Sunny is actually a reworked version of the same Farzi script that Shahid had okayed years ago. The only two things that have changed in the script are - Vijay Setupathi's character has been added and Shahid's fees have increased manifold. In fact, the script has been worked upon to convert the 150 minute film into a taut ten-part series for the first season."

The source adds, "There were two projects that Raj and DK were trying to make - the other one being a film with Shah Rukh Khan. That plan didn't work out and most likely, the director duo will jump on to the third part to The Family Man, right after Sunny is complete. Meanwhile, they also might be producing Go Goa Gone 2, and it needs to be seen if they will reunite with Dinesh Vijan on Stree 2 because we hear, the makers are planning to go on floors next year with the second part in the horror comedy franchise."

