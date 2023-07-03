comscore
Nana Patekar does voiceover for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2

Originally, in the first installment, Om Puri had done voiceover for the introductory scenes.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2 after their 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie is scheduled for the August release. Now, it has been learnt that veteran actor Nana Patekar has done voiceover for the film. Originally, in the first installment, Om Puri had done voiceover for the introductory scenes. Now, Nana Patekar’s voiceover will be heard in the film at the very start of the movie.

 Helmed by Anil Sharma Gadar 2 hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The first installment was based on the love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena, which left an everlasting impact on the hearts of the audiences and still continues to do so.

The song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ was re-released as a reprised version. The film will also have ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ recreation as well which will also arrive soon.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma get a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Indian Army on Gadar 2

