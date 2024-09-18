EXCLUSIVE: Due to TREMENDOUS demand, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan released at Inox Srinagar on September 6; Shahid Kapoor’s Haider to premiere in Kashmir for the FIRST time on September 20

On August 2, Laila Majnu (2018) was released in Kashmir’s only multiplex, Inox Srinagar, and the response was unprecedented. Soon, demand poured in from across the country to watch the classic on the big screen. As a result, the Avinash Tiwary-Triptii Dimari starrer was re-released on August 9. Vikas Dhar, the owner of Inox Srinagar, spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungama 3 days after Laila Majnu’s release in the Kashmir capital.

EXCLUSIVE: Due to TREMENDOUS demand, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan released at Inox Srinagar on September 6; Shahid Kapoor’s Haider to premiere in Kashmir for the FIRST time on September 20

Vikas Dhar said how they decided to re-release Laila Majnu, “We have been getting requests from moviegoers for a year that they want to see Rockstar (2011) and Laila Majnu. We released Rockstar. It so happened that Imtiaz Ali was in Srinagar for a tourism conclave. I thanked him for re-releasing Rockstar and informed him that he has a fan base here! He asked me what I felt about releasing Laila Majnu in Kashmir. I told him about the demand for it and asked him if he could get the film in our cinemas. He set the ball into motion.”

He continued, “Now I am being told to bring many other films that people here haven’t seen since cinema halls were shut between the 1990s and 2022.”

Vikas Dhar also remarked that films shot or set in Kashmir are what the locals want to see on the big screen. He also said that there’s a huge demand to watch Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blockbuster, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Vikas Dhar stated, “People primarily want to watch Kashmir-based films or romantic films. Everyone, however, asks for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Everyone here loves that film.” The Kabir Khan-directorial was extensively shot in the Valley.

He also said, “We played Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and it did well.” Though the first half of the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer was set in Himachal Pradesh, many of its scenes were filmed in Kashmir.

Vikas Dhar continued, “The other films people are asking for are Jab We Met (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Student Of The Year (2012) etc. Of course, the demand is not as much as it was for Rockstar and Laila Majnu. I am waiting to see if the demand persists. If the demand is there, you have to supply (smiles).”

Vikas Dhar then exulted, “Maybe, I’ll have a poll on social media and ask people to vote for which film they want to see now.”

After this conversation, Vikas Dhar gave in to the demand and released Bajrangi Bhaijaan on September 6. On September 8, he held a poll, as promised, on Inox Srinagar’s social media page where he gave the option of four films for premiering in his theatre and asked patrons to choose one out of them. The four films listed were Kabir Singh (2019), Haider (2014), Student Of The Year and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). An overwhelming majority of the people favoured Haider.

Accordingly, Haider, starring Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon, will have a grand release in the state, where the film is based, on September 20. The Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial will have one show a day at 2:30 pm and the tickets are available for just Rs. 99.

Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 9: BTS video shows Salman Khan hugging Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui flaunting off-screen antics, and Harshali Malhotra watching her scenes on monitor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.