Last Updated 21.10.2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma to star in Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas; film to release on December 20, 2024; first poster out

Vanvaas will be an intriguing story that explores a timeless theme, echoing an ancient tale where duty, honor, and the consequences of one’s actions shape the course of lives.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zee Studios has unveiled poster for Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma. Featuring actors Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, the film is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024. This collaboration brings together Zee Studios and director Anil Sharma, known for his blockbuster hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne, and Gadar 2.

As anticipation builds, the film’s makers have revealed an intriguing poster that hints at a heartwarming exploration of familial relationships, perfect for the Christmas season. In a recent social media post, they shared the following message, “Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma, brings to you his next emotional rollercoaster ride! #Vanvaas releasing 20th December, in cinemas near you.”

 

Vanvaas will be an intriguing story that explores a timeless theme, echoing an ancient tale where duty, honor, and the consequences of one’s actions shape the course of lives.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: When Nana Patekar had a ‘Jaa Simran jaa’ moment in a film also starring Shah Rukh Khan

More Pages: Vanvaas Box Office Collection

