Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.10.2020 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor in a multi-film Rs. 60 crore deal with Amazon Prime

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There were some reports some time ago of Shahid Kapoor having signed a Rs. 100-crore deal with Netflix. They turned out to be false.

Shahid Kapoor in a multi-film Rs. 60 crore deal with Amazon Prime

Shahid was actually in talks with Amazon Prime. The latest unofficial report is that Amazon has apparently paid him, not Rs. 100 crores, an inflated amount floated by interested parties, but closer to Rs. 55 - 60 crores for a 5-film deal. The deal starts with Raj-DK’s web series which the duo will direct after they finish Family Man 2.

This deal should keep Shahid Kapoor busy for the next two years.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor expresses his mood for the week through this funny video; watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her…

Sandip Ssingh sends legal notice to Arnab…

Actor Faraaz Khan on ventilator and in need…

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification