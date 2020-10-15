There were some reports some time ago of Shahid Kapoor having signed a Rs. 100-crore deal with Netflix. They turned out to be false.

Shahid was actually in talks with Amazon Prime. The latest unofficial report is that Amazon has apparently paid him, not Rs. 100 crores, an inflated amount floated by interested parties, but closer to Rs. 55 - 60 crores for a 5-film deal. The deal starts with Raj-DK’s web series which the duo will direct after they finish Family Man 2.

This deal should keep Shahid Kapoor busy for the next two years.

