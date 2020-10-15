The true doyen of Bengali cinema Soumitra Chatterjee who is fighting the Covid19 virus in a private clinic in Kolkata. Prosenjit, the current superstar of Bengali cinema says, “We are all praying for his recovery. There is not much else we can do.”

Sharmila Tagore who has done some of her earliest and finest work with Soumitrada in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar and Devi inquires anxiously about his health. “One can only hope and pray. He is truly the doyen of Bengali cinema.”

Earlier this week a picture of the legendary actor in the ICU was leaked out by unknown sources causing his daughter immense discomfort and grief. “Please respect the family’s privacy,” says Prosenjit.

