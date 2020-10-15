Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.10.2020 | 11:05 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical; Sharmila, Prosenjit pray

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The true doyen of Bengali cinema Soumitra Chatterjee who is fighting the Covid19 virus in a private clinic in Kolkata. Prosenjit, the current superstar of Bengali cinema says, “We are all praying for his recovery. There is not much else we can do.”

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical; Sharmila, Prosenjit pray

Sharmila Tagore who has done some of her earliest and finest work with Soumitrada in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar and Devi inquires anxiously about his health. “One can only hope and pray. He is truly the doyen of Bengali cinema.”

Earlier this week a picture of the legendary actor in the ICU was leaked out by unknown sources causing his daughter immense discomfort and grief. “Please respect the family’s privacy,” says Prosenjit.

Also Read: Legendary Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her…

Sandip Ssingh sends legal notice to Arnab…

Actor Faraaz Khan on ventilator and in need…

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification