After working in the industry for 20 years, Shahid Kapoor is finally gearing up for his first film with ace filmmaker, Anees Bazmee. The actor will be seen in a double role in this out and out comic commercial entertainer, produced by Dil Raju. The film will feature Rashmika Mandanna in female lead and is among the awaited films from Shahid Kapoor's line up.

Shahid Kapoor, Anees Bazmee and Rashmika Mandanna’s next with Dil Raju to start from August 1

Bollywood Hungama has got to know that Shahid Kapoor has allotted his dates to Anees Bazmee and will soon commence shooting for this comic caper. According to our sources close to the development, Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for Anees Bazmee's comedy from August 1. "Shahid Kapoor is very excited to do an out and out comedy after a long time and will commence his work on the film from August 1. He has allotted bulk dates to Anees Bazmee from August to December as the team is planning a start to finish schedule," revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

Shahid will have two distinct looks in the film and is looking to leave a mark with these new dimensions. "Apart from Shahid and Rashmika, a big ensemble cast will be a part of Anees Bazmee comedy and an announcement shall be made soon. The movie will be released next year and the title will be revealed by July," the trade source told us further.

Apart from Dil Raju, the movie also has Ekta Kapoor as one of the producers and more details will be unveiled soon. It is said to be a big Pan India comedy from Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor for Dil Raju. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna signs Anees Bazmee’s next opposite Shahid Kapoor: Report

