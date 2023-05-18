The highly anticipated teaser for the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, has finally been unveiled. The teaser has left the audience pleasantly surprised, as it promised to deliver a beautiful love story. Starring the charismatic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film is set to redefine romance on the big screen, marking their reunion after the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The teaser hints at the magical chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which is expected to captivate viewers with its enchanting narrative.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil the musical journey of love in Satyaprem Ki Katha; watch teaser now

The release of the teaser has created a buzz around the Sameer Vidwans directorial, as it promised to be a heart-warming love story that caters to the audience's longing for a grand-scale musical romance. The film appears to be a visual treat, adorned with breath-taking visuals that will captivate viewers. The combination of stunning cinematography and soulful melodies is expected to add depth and emotion to the narrative, further enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

Apart from Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani, the film also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

For the unversed, the film was earlier titled as Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to The Story of Satyanarayan, another name for the Hindu god Vishnu, which caused controversy. The title change was announced in a statement by director Sameer Vidwans in 2021.

Kartik re-posted the comment on his official Instagram account, stating that the title would be modified to avoid offending anyone. “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans,” the statement read.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marked a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to hit theatres June 29, 2023.

