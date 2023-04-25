Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan CONFIRMED for June 2 release; new promo to be launched in the first week of May

Shah Rukh Khan gave a lot of happiness to the trade, industry and also moviegoers thanks to the super-success of Pathaan (2023). Directed by Siddharth Anand, it emerged as the biggest Hindi grosser of all time, surpassing even Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). Hence, it’s no surprise that his next film, Jawan, is eagerly awaited. That it looks quite massy and commercial has upped the buzz and excitement to significant levels.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan CONFIRMED for June 2 release; new promo to be launched in the first week of May

For a few months, there have been reports that Jawan might not release on its scheduled release date, that is, June 2, 2023. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is mostly confirmed for a release on June 2. The team of Red Chillies Entertainment and director Atlee are working round the clock and ensuring that the film makes it to cinemas on the said date.”

The source further added, “The team of Jawan is also gearing up to begin the promotions of the film. It is expected to start next week, that is, the first week of May. It’ll be a tight 4-5-week promotional campaign. The trailer is expected to be out soon followed by the songs. The excitement for Jawan is already there and these assets will further heighten the hype.”

Another source, however, added, “A teaser might be released first and it’ll be followed by the theatrical trailer. The teaser, which was released last year, was more of an introduction for the viewers to the world of Jawan. The new teaser and trailer will give a better idea of the characters and plot.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo. As per reports, SRK has a double role in this action entertainer.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s next release will be Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is expected to hit theatres on Christmas 2023. At present, Shah Rukh is shooting for it in Kashmir. The leaked images from the sets are doing the rounds on the internet.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.