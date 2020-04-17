Actor Shah Rukh Khan is doing his bit to create awareness about coronavirus. From several extensive efforts to donations to various charities to spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus, SRK has been actively using his social media for a good cause.

This afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account to urge everyone to treat stray and abandoned animals with care and compassion. “As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let’s make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion,” the actor wrote and shared a link of an NGO as his followers can contributions.

https://t.co/IoZC3Y1mcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2020

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan provided 25,000 PPE kits to the medical professionals in Maharashtra who have been working in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Shah Rukh Khan has donated to several relief funds including PM-Cares, CM Relief Funds in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal and is also providing extensive support to various charities. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society. He has also provided his office space in Mumbai to BMC to make it a quarantine facility.