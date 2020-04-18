Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.04.2020 | 12:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release next year?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan, being the perfectionist that he is, gives his all when he takes up a project. Laal Singh Chaddha has been his dream project for the past 18 years as it is the remake of Tom Hanks' starrer Forrest Gump. Aamir has shot for major parts of the film and has undergone some major physical transformation.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release next year

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and now, writer Atul Kulkarni thinks that the film might release next year as opposed to its December scheduled release. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has increased the anticipation of the audience and the fans can’t wait to see what Aamir Khan has in store for them. But, in the wake of Coronavirus, the makers might have to delay the release and push it to next year.

It was earlier slated to release around Christmas, like most of Aamir Khan's movies.

Also Read: Pune Police uses Aamir Khan’s Ghajini photo to urge citizens to wear face masks amid Coronavirus pandemic

 

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Rs. 6 crore set for…

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali tests…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to treat stray…

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification