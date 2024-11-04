The royalty as the say, Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar who enjoys a global fan base. The superstar who is currently ruling the box office with some of his biggest entertainers have topped the High & Mighty 2024 Power list which explores the success of some of the most powerful stars of the entertainment industry. Along with him, his co-star of many films Deepika Padukone, who has also been building a legacy for herselft, in the entertainment industry has taken over the place of Most Powerful Female Star in the list.

Including the 2023 releases Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved onscreen couples that has solidified their reign in the industry. Deepika further also sent waves with her 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD. And now, she has been featured in this India Today magazine's List which traces the journey of the movers and shakers in the world of entertainment. The leading actress on third in the list where Shah Rukh Khan tops as first, followed by S.S Rajamouli on second.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan topping the list, India Today has shared reasons for choosing them to be on the list wherein they said, “Because he still has the chops to lure the fans in, be it in India, Abu Dhabi (where he hosted the IIFA awards) or Locarno where he won the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. Legend has it that they had to divert traffic for two blocks in Berlin after fans thronged his hotel to wish him on his birthday. Meanwhile, a re-run of the actor’s two-decade-old star-crossed romance, Veer Zaara, finally breasted the Rs 100 crore tape in worldwide collections”. They also mentioned the grand success of Jawan and Pathaan along with appreciating his skills as an entrepreneur and investor of KKR (IPL team) and also shared details of his extensive net worth, making him one of the richest actors in the world, which further cemented his position.

For SS Rajamouli, the note read, “Because with his Bahubali films and RRR, the Telugu film director is the gold standard when it comes to vision and spectacle in cinema. It’s why director/producer Karan Johar says there’s no “bigger filmmaker than Rajamouli in Indian cinema” now. Because he has shown that pan-India cinema is the way for­ward. Rajamouli has found a cinematic vocabulary where awe-inspiring images and high emotional quotient ensure a connect with audiences everywhere” along with several other reasons.

Coming to Deepika Padukone, the note said, “Because she’s the go-to act­r­ess for big screen spectacles. Be it YRF’s spy universe Pathaan, aerial action drama Fighter or dystopian sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD, Padukone likes her films big, bold and bountiful at the box off­ice. Her last four films together grossed Rs 3,600 crore globally”. “Because she’s a global star. From presenting at the Oscars (2023) and BAFTAs (’24) to unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar and being honoured at the World Economic Forum for her work in creating awareness about mental health, Padukone has shone on some of the most prestigious stages. Because she’s a brand in herself, endorsing 14 labels, including the likes of Louis Vuitton”, it added.

